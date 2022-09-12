Woodline Partners LP Cuts Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Woodline Partners LP lessened its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 785,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507,708 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 0.13% of News worth $17,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NWSA. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of News by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 26,017 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of News by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 188,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 90,663 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of News by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,611,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,139,000 after purchasing an additional 268,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of News in the 1st quarter valued at $1,038,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $1,536,384.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,733.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

News Trading Up 4.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NWSA shares. Macquarie cut shares of News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of News to $34.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $17.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. News Co. has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $25.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average of $18.50.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.22. News had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

News Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

News Company Profile

(Get Rating)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

