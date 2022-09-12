Woodline Partners LP Has $19.73 Million Holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) by 122.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 579,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,297 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned 1.24% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $19,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 464,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 258.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 94,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 68,077 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 449,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,373,000 after purchasing an additional 90,963 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $667,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLDX. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 17,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $639,588.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at $888,578.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 17,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $639,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,578.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Sarah Cavanaugh sold 31,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $1,150,089.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,161.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX opened at $31.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.36. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $57.20.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

