Woodline Partners LP Has $21.10 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Woodline Partners LP reduced its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,153 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP owned about 0.06% of Parker-Hannifin worth $21,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 20.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 161,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,723,000 after purchasing an additional 27,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE PH opened at $278.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.28. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $340.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin to $361.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

