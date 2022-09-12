Woodline Partners LP Increases Stock Holdings in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) by 130.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,326,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751,540 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned about 1.75% of Theravance Biopharma worth $12,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 45.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 51.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 49.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $101,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on TBPH. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Shares of TBPH opened at $9.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average is $9.34. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $13.17.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 4,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $47,637.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 364,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,673.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 4,906 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $47,637.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 364,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,673.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 15,086 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $132,605.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 369,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,232.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

