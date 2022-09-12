Woodline Partners LP Makes New $11.64 Million Investment in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 458,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,635,000. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.28% of Vontier at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at $66,029,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter worth about $47,443,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,585,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,643,000 after buying an additional 1,515,960 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Vontier by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,657,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,254,000 after buying an additional 1,282,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its stake in Vontier by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 1,968,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,975,000 after buying an additional 954,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Vontier news, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $63,759.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

VNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vontier to $29.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vontier presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of VNT stock opened at $21.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.47. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Vontier had a return on equity of 97.01% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.21%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

