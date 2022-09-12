Woodline Partners LP Makes New $16.65 Million Investment in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 287,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,000. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.21% of Procore Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 44,808,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,174,000 after buying an additional 1,186,014 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 556,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,272,000 after buying an additional 31,507 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,109,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,244,000 after buying an additional 436,574 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 197.6% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 9,852 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 364.5% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 16,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCOR opened at $57.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $105.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

PCOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.36.

In related news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 6,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $382,809.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,868 shares in the company, valued at $8,959,002.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 6,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $382,809.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,868 shares in the company, valued at $8,959,002.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, bought 76,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.81 per share, with a total value of $3,265,846.47. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 857,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,689,497.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,555 shares of company stock worth $5,517,939 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

