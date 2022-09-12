Woodline Partners LP Purchases 199,932 Shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 450,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,932 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 1.15% of Prometheus Biosciences worth $17,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 3.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 10.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 74.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prometheus Biosciences Stock Performance

Prometheus Biosciences stock opened at $55.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 13.32 and a current ratio of 13.32. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $59.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 54.91% and a negative net margin of 1,700.51%. The business had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, August 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.10.

Prometheus Biosciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

See Also

