Woodline Partners LP Purchases 5,318 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $13,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,938,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 974 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMO. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $662.07.
Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific
Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of TMO stock opened at $569.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $223.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $497.83 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $567.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $558.48.
Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.39%.
About Thermo Fisher Scientific
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.
