Woodline Partners LP Purchases New Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 76,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,506,000. Woodline Partners LP owned about 0.05% of Zscaler at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Zscaler by 75.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,696,000 after purchasing an additional 972,637 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth $168,365,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $202,020,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,117,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,731,000 after acquiring an additional 490,831 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 9.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,061,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,090,000 after acquiring an additional 89,036 shares during the period. 45.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $188.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.01 and a 200 day moving average of $179.78. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.12 and a twelve month high of $376.11.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.62% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,363,283.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 266,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,371,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $571,827.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,424,712.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,363,283.25. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 266,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,371,167.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,710 shares of company stock worth $3,380,302 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Zscaler from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.63.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

