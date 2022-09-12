Woodline Partners LP Purchases New Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 485,412 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,689,000. Woodline Partners LP owned about 0.91% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $409,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,696 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 78,245 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 27,037 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 464,101 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,000,000 after purchasing an additional 67,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 37,969 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

SUPN stock opened at $34.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.01. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.95 and a 12 month high of $36.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $170.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.23 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $164,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 87,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $164,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 87,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 39,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $1,228,275.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 724,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,583,064.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,733 shares of company stock worth $2,161,863 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.