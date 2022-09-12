Woodline Partners LP Raises Position in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 833,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 223,946 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned 2.96% of AnaptysBio worth $20,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in AnaptysBio by 9.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,703,000 after purchasing an additional 85,786 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at about $22,259,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 11.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 891,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,064,000 after buying an additional 88,457 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at about $13,824,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,936,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on AnaptysBio to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on AnaptysBio from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

AnaptysBio Stock Performance

AnaptysBio stock opened at $25.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.43. The stock has a market cap of $725.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.11. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.20). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 448.43% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 million. On average, analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

