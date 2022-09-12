Woodline Partners LP Reduces Position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Woodline Partners LP lessened its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,659 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 0.29% of SailPoint Technologies worth $14,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RGM Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,188,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,209,000 after buying an additional 481,131 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,044,000 after buying an additional 39,577 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,223,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,642,000 after buying an additional 160,322 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,008,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,607,000 after buying an additional 86,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,007,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,541,000 after buying an additional 165,504 shares in the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Stock Performance

SAIL opened at $65.24 on Monday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $65.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.33 and its 200 day moving average is $59.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.26 and a beta of 1.41.

SailPoint Technologies Profile

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $134.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.19 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%. SailPoint Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

