Woodline Partners LP Reduces Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Woodline Partners LP lessened its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 47,277 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 0.09% of Textron worth $14,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 711.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,427,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,278 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the first quarter worth about $17,117,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,846,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,253,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,776 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 2,973.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 471,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,083,000 after purchasing an additional 456,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 130.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 413,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,757,000 after purchasing an additional 233,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $65.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.55. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $79.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.27.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.20%.

TXT has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra raised their price objective on Textron to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen set a $86.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

