Woodline Partners LP Sells 29,109 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Woodline Partners LP lessened its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,671 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,109 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $19,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,944,931 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,258,308,000 after purchasing an additional 397,036 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,473,471 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,342,963,000 after purchasing an additional 317,629 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,356,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,713,579,000 after buying an additional 33,499 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,520,855 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,530,003,000 after buying an additional 478,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,443,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,293,452,000 after buying an additional 1,374,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $292.11 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $305.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $288.00 and its 200 day moving average is $270.64. The company has a market cap of $74.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.36.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRTX. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.65.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total transaction of $3,405,005.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at $32,378,868.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total transaction of $3,405,005.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at $32,378,868.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total value of $5,156,732.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,413,626.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,520 shares of company stock worth $59,937,985 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

