Woodline Partners LP Takes Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 253,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,145,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 56.0% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 7.0% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.5% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 40,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.93.

Shares of MRVL opened at $49.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.07 and a twelve month high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,883,474.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,883,474.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $1,284,270 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

