Woodline Partners LP Takes Position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 291,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,821,000. Woodline Partners LP owned about 0.30% of Zai Lab as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZLAB. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,251,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,103 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,928,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,960 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 5,418.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,205,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,536 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 61.7% during the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,252,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,055,000 after purchasing an additional 859,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter worth about $36,079,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $48.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.00. Zai Lab Limited has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $139.59.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Zai Lab to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

