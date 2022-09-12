Woodline Partners LP Trims Stock Position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Woodline Partners LP cut its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,190 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 0.47% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $13,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,880,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,602,000 after acquiring an additional 18,674 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 21.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,595,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,072,000 after acquiring an additional 276,779 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 782,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,074,000 after acquiring an additional 7,843 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 693,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,993,000 after acquiring an additional 325,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 654,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SWTX stock opened at $28.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.75. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $77.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.97) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWTX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush set a $53.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.