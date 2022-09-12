WorkQuest Token (WQT) Price Reaches $0.0044

WorkQuest Token (WQT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. In the last week, WorkQuest Token has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. WorkQuest Token has a total market cap of $161,656.71 and approximately $284,071.00 worth of WorkQuest Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WorkQuest Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004498 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,227.95 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004494 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015140 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00051670 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.59 or 0.00474975 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00064161 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005277 BTC.

WorkQuest Token Profile

WQT is a coin. Its launch date was March 10th, 2021. WorkQuest Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,151,500 coins. WorkQuest Token’s official Twitter account is @workquest_co.

Buying and Selling WorkQuest Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Work Quest is the online Marketplace and decentralized Payment Provider connecting employers with employees anywhere in the world powered by Smart Contracts governed by DAO. Work Quest will have Mobile Applications making available working anywhere and use its own Work Net Blockchain and Wallet. The platform incentivizes employers and employees to deal honestly and prudently using its Rating System with all the feedback is stored in a blockchain. As platforms act as a facilitator of transactions between employer and the employee, different DeFi products available for platform participants, such as Savings, Retirement & Disability Insurance. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WorkQuest Token directly using U.S. dollars.

