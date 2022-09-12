Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WRDLY. Barclays decreased their target price on Worldline from €49.00 ($50.00) to €40.00 ($40.82) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Worldline from €36.50 ($37.24) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Worldline from €72.00 ($73.47) to €59.00 ($60.20) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Worldline from €65.00 ($66.33) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WRDLY opened at $23.62 on Monday. Worldline has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $42.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.50.

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

