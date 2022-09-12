Wrapped BNB Price Up 8.5% This Week (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $1.26 billion and $126.79 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $297.75 or 0.01337722 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004494 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004492 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00035494 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,235.49 or 0.99898397 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00036084 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

WBNB is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 4,246,957 coins. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX.

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

