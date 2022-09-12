X-CASH 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,764.00 (XCASH)

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 12th. Over the last seven days, X-CASH has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. One X-CASH coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. X-CASH has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $1,764.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,391.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,752.18 or 0.07825229 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00175217 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00022394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.07 or 0.00277211 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.10 or 0.00719453 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $131.11 or 0.00585556 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000935 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

X-CASH (XCASH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy X hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

X-CASH Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

