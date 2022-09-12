Xend Finance Price Hits $0.0327 on Top Exchanges (XEND)

Xend Finance (XEND) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One Xend Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0327 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Xend Finance has a market cap of $3.89 million and approximately $548,148.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004494 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004492 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00035494 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,235.49 or 0.99898397 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00036084 BTC.

About Xend Finance

Xend Finance (CRYPTO:XEND) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,060,249 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance.

Xend Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions.”

