Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XIN opened at $0.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Xinyuan Real Estate by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 75,342 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at $536,000. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

