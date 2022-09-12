XMON Reaches Market Capitalization of $36.47 Million (XMON)

XMON (XMON) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 11th. XMON has a total market capitalization of $36.47 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, XMON has traded down 32.9% against the US dollar. One XMON coin can now be bought for $24,397.65 or 1.12403315 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004608 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00035156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,723.03 or 1.00080948 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00036594 BTC.

XMON Profile

XMON is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. The official website for XMON is 0xmons.xyz/#. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons.

Buying and Selling XMON

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XMON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

