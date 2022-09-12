XMON (XMON) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.52 Million

XMON (XMON) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. In the last seven days, XMON has traded down 31.8% against the dollar. One XMON coin can now be bought for about $23,306.00 or 1.04799588 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XMON has a market cap of $34.84 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

XMON Profile

XMON launched on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. The official website for XMON is 0xmons.xyz/#. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons.

Buying and Selling XMON

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XMON using one of the exchanges listed above.

