Xuez (XUEZ) Price Reaches $0.0048

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 11th. One Xuez coin can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Xuez has a total market cap of $20,960.31 and $32,051.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Xuez has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 148.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000422 BTC.

ElliotCoin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Urals Coin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xuez Profile

Xuez is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,363,964 coins and its circulating supply is 4,397,531 coins. The official website for Xuez is xuezcoin.com. The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Xuez Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. “

