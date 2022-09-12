YAM V2 (YAMV2) Price Hits $5.02

YAM V2 (YAMV2) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. YAM V2 has a market capitalization of $18.71 million and approximately $111,468.00 worth of YAM V2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YAM V2 has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One YAM V2 coin can currently be bought for $5.02 or 0.00021896 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004467 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004466 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00035711 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004145 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000181 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004466 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,330.23 or 0.99726586 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002284 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00035627 BTC.
YAM V2 Coin Profile
YAM V2 (CRYPTO:YAMV2) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2020. YAM V2’s total supply is 25,500 coins and its circulating supply is 3,726,411 coins. YAM V2’s official website is yam.finance. YAM V2’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling YAM V2
