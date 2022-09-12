Ycash Market Capitalization Achieves $1.46 Million (YEC)

Ycash (YEC) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. During the last week, Ycash has traded 67.7% higher against the US dollar. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $436.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000511 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.88 or 0.00279288 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00114684 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00072723 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003100 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000223 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,868,741 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation.

Buying and Selling Ycash

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash.In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin.Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash.Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

