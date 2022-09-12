YENTEN Price Reaches $0.0014 (YTN)

YENTEN (YTN) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. One YENTEN coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, YENTEN has traded 50% higher against the US dollar. YENTEN has a total market cap of $59,923.77 and approximately $4.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,318.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,719.30 or 0.07703463 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00171328 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00022725 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.78 or 0.00276827 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.75 or 0.00733688 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.86 or 0.00577354 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000934 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

YENTEN Profile

YTN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info.

Buying and Selling YENTEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

