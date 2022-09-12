Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Trading Down 12.6% This Week

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0630 or 0.00000281 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $202,922.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004466 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004465 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002250 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.11 or 0.00741722 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00014272 BTC.
Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile
Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s launch date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi. The official website for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol is yop.finance.
Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading
