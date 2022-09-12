Yieldly (YLDY) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $995,048.33

Yieldly (YLDY) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 12th. One Yieldly coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Yieldly has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. Yieldly has a market cap of $995,048.33 and $16,887.00 worth of Yieldly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Yieldly Profile

Yieldly’s genesis date was June 16th, 2021. Yieldly’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,557,205,606 coins. The official website for Yieldly is yieldly.finance. Yieldly’s official Twitter account is @yieldlyfinance.

Buying and Selling Yieldly

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldly is a suite of DeFi apps on the Algorand blockchain, including no-loss prize games, multi-asset staking, and cross-chain swapping.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yieldly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yieldly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yieldly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

