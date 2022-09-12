Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Price Performance

YRD opened at $1.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.79. Yiren Digital has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $4.47. The stock has a market cap of $100.78 million, a P/E ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yiren Digital

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Yiren Digital by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 61,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 15,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Yiren Digital by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yiren Digital Company Profile

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It provides loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loan, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

Featured Articles

