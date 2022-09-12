YOU COIN 1-Day Volume Tops $172,092.00 (YOU)

YOU COIN (YOU) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 12th. YOU COIN has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $172,092.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOU COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, YOU COIN has traded up 7.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

YOU COIN Coin Profile

YOU COIN is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc.

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

