Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Price Target Lowered to €26.00 at Berenberg Bank

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from €36.00 ($36.73) to €26.00 ($26.53) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zalando from €37.00 ($37.76) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Zalando from €76.00 ($77.55) to €42.00 ($42.86) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Zalando from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Zalando from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from €87.00 ($88.78) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zalando from €56.00 ($57.14) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.94.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZLNDY opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 164.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.64. Zalando has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $58.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.49.

Zalando ( OTCMKTS:ZLNDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Zalando will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

