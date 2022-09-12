Zcash (ZEC) Price Tops $65.09

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 12th. One Zcash coin can now be bought for approximately $65.09 or 0.00291245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zcash has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. Zcash has a market cap of $992.49 million and approximately $75.09 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00116302 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00075936 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002700 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,247,700 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

