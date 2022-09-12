ZClassic Price Up 23% Over Last 7 Days (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $261,361.59 and approximately $8.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0281 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 23% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.82 or 0.00294796 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00118151 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00076151 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002700 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

