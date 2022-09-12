ZClassic Price Up 37.5% Over Last Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 12th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $290,981.05 and $13.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 37.5% higher against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0313 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.78 or 0.00278014 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00113779 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00072284 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003100 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000044 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ Telegram | Discord | BitcoinTalk | Reddit Whitepaper “

