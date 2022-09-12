ZCore (ZCR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $423.00

ZCore (ZCR) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. ZCore has a total market capitalization of $52,885.38 and approximately $423.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZCore coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZCore has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 142.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded 113.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCore (CRYPTO:ZCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 12,505,925 coins. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZCore

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone.ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

