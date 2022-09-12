Zenfuse Achieves Market Cap of $778,685.61 (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (ZEFU) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Zenfuse has a total market capitalization of $778,685.61 and approximately $20,615.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Zenfuse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004461 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004460 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.26 or 0.00741560 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00014444 BTC.

Zenfuse’s launch date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,899,301 coins. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse. Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

