ZEON (ZEON) Price Reaches $0.0092 on Top Exchanges

ZEON (ZEON) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One ZEON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ZEON has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $280.82 million and $566,633.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004466 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,393.01 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004527 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00013845 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00050941 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.31 or 0.00474720 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005293 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00063340 BTC.

ZEON Coin Profile

ZEON is a coin. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network.

ZEON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

