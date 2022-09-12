Zero Market Cap Reaches $113,392.53 (ZER)

Zero (ZER) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 12th. Over the last week, Zero has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Zero has a total market cap of $113,392.53 and approximately $4.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00284493 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00115290 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00073438 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003100 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,862,416 coins. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

