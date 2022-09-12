ZeroSwap (ZEE) Price Hits $0.0292 on Major Exchanges

ZeroSwap (ZEE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0292 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZeroSwap has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. ZeroSwap has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and $810,032.00 worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004462 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004462 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.18 or 0.00741370 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00014350 BTC.

ZeroSwap Coin Profile

ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,429,102 coins. The Reddit community for ZeroSwap is https://reddit.com/r/ZeroSwapLabs. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io.

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

