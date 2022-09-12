Zilliqa Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last Week (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for about $0.0371 or 0.00000171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $492.42 million and approximately $127.75 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004608 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00035156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,723.03 or 1.00080948 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00036594 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,572,509,822 coins and its circulating supply is 13,281,042,669 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries.Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand.The Zilliqa network is secured through a practical Byzantine Fault Tolerance, or pBFT, consensus protocol, meaning that at least two-thirds of all nodes must agree that a record is accurate in order for it to be added to the blockchain. Each Zilliqa blockchain shard relies on a group of nodes to confirm a subsection of all the transactions, and once each shard has reached a consensus, a second group of nodes confirms the shards' collective results and adds a new block to the blockchain. The network uses elliptic-curve cryptography to secure its consensus protocol and allows for multisignatures. In addition to the pBFT consensus protocol that secures its transaction records, Zilliqa also uses a proof-of-work algorithm to assign node identities and generate shards. Zilliqa developed a new language, Scilla, for its smart contracts. Short for Smart Contract Intermediate-Level Language, Scilla is a safety-focused language intended to automatically identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities at the language-level and make it easier to formally verify the safety of smart contracts through mathematical proofs..zilliqaWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

