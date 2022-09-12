ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) One Day Volume Tops $4,721.00

ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a market cap of $22.82 million and approximately $4,721.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ZIMBOCASH Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s launch date was April 28th, 2020. ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash.

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZIMBOCASH is a movement for Sound Money in Zimbabwe. The project aims to present an alternative to the ravaging inflations rates in the country.The total supply of ZIMBOCASH has been fixed and all Zimbabweans who sign up are allocated with ZIMBOCASH.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

