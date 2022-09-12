ZKSpace (ZKS) Market Cap Reaches $11.62 Million

ZKSpace (ZKS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. In the last week, ZKSpace has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. ZKSpace has a market capitalization of $11.62 million and approximately $885,744.00 worth of ZKSpace was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZKSpace token can currently be purchased for $0.0589 or 0.00000266 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004511 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004510 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.26 or 0.00749881 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00019127 BTC.

ZKSpace Profile

ZKSpace’s launch date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSpace’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens. ZKSpace’s official Twitter account is @ZKSpaceOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZKSpace’s official website is zks.org/en. The Reddit community for ZKSpace is /r/ZKSwap_Official/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZKSpace Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The all-new ZKSpace platform consists of three main parts: ZKSwap, the innovative Layer 2 AMM DEX utilizing ZK-Rollups technology, payment service ZKSquare, and an NFT minting center and marketplace called ZKSea. With an new-look user interface, NFT support, unlimited token listing, smoother withdrawal, optimized efficiency, and multi-chain support, ZKSpace aims to implement EVM-compatible ZK-Rollups and bring the community more layer 2-based products in the near future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSpace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSpace should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZKSpace using one of the exchanges listed above.

