ZooKeeper Trading 1.3% Lower This Week (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0171 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZooKeeper has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. ZooKeeper has a market cap of $4.10 million and approximately $176,431.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004504 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004503 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002247 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.15 or 0.00747701 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00019129 BTC.
ZooKeeper Profile
ZooKeeper’s total supply is 240,520,020 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming.
Buying and Selling ZooKeeper
