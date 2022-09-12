ZooKeeper Trading 4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Over the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZooKeeper has a market cap of $4.04 million and $159,784.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002327 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.80 or 0.00774491 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00015263 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00019622 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000294 BTC.
ZooKeeper Coin Profile
ZooKeeper’s total supply is 240,046,985 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming.
ZooKeeper Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for ZooKeeper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZooKeeper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.