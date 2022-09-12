ZooKeeper Trading 4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Over the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZooKeeper has a market cap of $4.04 million and $159,784.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.80 or 0.00774491 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00015263 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00019622 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000294 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 240,046,985 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming.

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

