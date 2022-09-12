ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Receives $69.06 Consensus PT from Analysts

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.06.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZI. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $81.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 14,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $668,637.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,656,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,366,310.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 14,852 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $668,637.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,656,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,366,310.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 45,701 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $2,011,301.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 622,651 shares in the company, valued at $27,402,870.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 571,663 shares of company stock worth $27,533,945. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Up 4.6 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $45.21 on Wednesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.31 and a 12 month high of $79.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.39.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.45 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.