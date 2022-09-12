ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) & Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) Critical Contrast

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) and Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ZoomInfo Technologies and Mobivity’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZoomInfo Technologies $747.20 million 24.41 $116.80 million $0.27 167.44 Mobivity $8.18 million 7.29 -$8.26 million ($0.15) -6.67

ZoomInfo Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Mobivity. Mobivity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZoomInfo Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

91.4% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of Mobivity shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Mobivity shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ZoomInfo Technologies and Mobivity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZoomInfo Technologies 0 0 15 0 3.00 Mobivity 0 0 0 0 N/A

ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $68.41, suggesting a potential upside of 51.32%. Given ZoomInfo Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ZoomInfo Technologies is more favorable than Mobivity.

Volatility and Risk

ZoomInfo Technologies has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobivity has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ZoomInfo Technologies and Mobivity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZoomInfo Technologies 13.61% 7.16% 2.09% Mobivity -132.21% N/A -168.11%

Summary

ZoomInfo Technologies beats Mobivity on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle. It serves enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses that operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

About Mobivity

(Get Rating)

Mobivity Holdings Corp. develops and operates proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. The company's Recurrency platform unlocks valuable point of sale systems (POS) and mobile data to help transform customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights. It also captures, normalizes, integrates, and stores transaction data, which is compatible with POS used by restaurants and retailers; provides a digital wallet system for creating and managing dynamic offers and promotions; and leverages the normalized data captured at the POS and applies artificial intelligence for building profiles of known and anonymous customers. In addition, its platform unlocks the transactional data to create relevant and timely customer messages printed on the receipts already being generated at the POS; and transforms standard short message service, multimedia messaging service, and rich communication services into a data-driven marketing medium, as well as provides various analytics to suggest pricing optimizations and guide marketing campaigns. Further, the company provides Belly loyalty solution that focuses on a customer engagement with a customer-facing digital rewards platform through an app and digital pad. It markets and sells its services through direct sales, resellers, and agents, as well as online. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Chandler, Arizona.

