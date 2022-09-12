Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $236.63.

Zscaler stock opened at $188.00 on Friday. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $125.12 and a 52-week high of $376.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.01 and a 200-day moving average of $179.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 56.62%. The company had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $35,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,893,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,302 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $724,624.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 226,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,935,664.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $35,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,893,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,380,302. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 122.4% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 362.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 45.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

